Afd's Krah: Without Jews, Europe 'Intellectually Uninteresting'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Dr. Maximilian Krah is one of the most prominent figures in Germany's conservative party, the Alternative für Deutschland. He spoke to Asia Times in response to allegations that the AfD presents a threat to German Jews. The interview with Asia Times Deputy Editor David P. Goldman was conducted in German and lightly edited.

Asia Times: Dr. Krah, the president of the Central Council of German Jews, Josef Schuster, had this to say on November 29:“If a party like the Alternative für Deutschland were to have responsibility for governing Germany, one would have to ask in all seriousness whether Jewish life in Germany were still possible. I have looked at every post on the AfD website concerning Jews and the State of Israel, and without exception they defend Israel's right to exist and denounce antisemitism in Germany. How do you explain this discrepancy?

Krah: I believe that Schuster is simply stuck in a world that no longer exists. There is no doubt that, historically speaking, antisemitism was prevalent on the right, while today it is at home on the left. That was true in Germany. We see that in Hungary, too. The old Hungarian right was antisemitic, but that was a long time ago. Today's Viktor Orban is no longer antisemitic, and we see the same thing all over the world.

This has a great deal to do with Israel. In 1967, Israel faced enemies who were all armed by Moscow. Israel was the last hope of the Free World in the Middle East back then. Intelligent conservatives in the USA and Western Europe realized that it is completely pointless to continue to think of Jews as communists, because they were in fact the only ones fighting communists, and things have been changing since then. I believe that Schuster is an honorable man, but he is also very out of date, and has not yet grasped that antisemitism has migrated from the right to the left. He talks as though we were still living in the 1960s. He has wandered from right to left and he speaks as if we were going to live another 60 years. That is regrettable, but I can't change it. Nobody takes him seriously anymore because people know without a doubt that what he is saying is wrong.

AT: When I look at the European political landscape, I note that Viktor Orban is Israel's best friend in Europe. When Netanyahu was indicted by the International Criminal Court, Orban immediately invited him to Budapest as a guest of the Hungarian state. Geert Wilders, the leader of Holland's Freedom Party, went so far as to characterize the European right-wing parties as“European Zionists.” Is there any residue of antisemitism remaining on the European right?