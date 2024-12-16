Watch AMD, Palantir, Nvidia And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Last week, when Broadcom (AVGO) soared by 25.22% and Alphabet (GOOG) by 8.65%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) lost 8.43%. Conversely, Nvidia (NVDA) did not change much.

Although AMD has superior gaming chips (CPUs) in the PC market, its graphics card is struggling. Investors are worried that Intel's (INTC) inexpensive GPU, costing around $249, would take AMD's market share. will need to wait for AMD to announce a mid-tier GPU in January.

AMD believes its total cost of ownership to performance offering in enterprise servers will appeal to customers.

Palantir (PLTR) is set to rise again today after Nasdaq (QQQ) added the stock to the index. It also added MicroStrategy (MSTR). This will replace Moderna (MRNA). Moderna risks falling below $40.00 this week. The firm does not have an upcoming catalyst in its pipeline.

Shareholders need to wait for details of their preclinical studies. Until it enters clinical testing for drugs treating fibrotic diseases, MRNA stock will trade lower.

MSTR stock is a risky addition to the index. The software company's core business is losing money. Markets rely solely on the value of their bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings to assess the firm's worth. Investors may fare better holding Coinbase (COIN) or BTC ETF (BTC).

