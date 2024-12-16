Azerbaijan Fashion Week's 17Th Season Ends With Exclusive Show By Russian Designer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
An exclusive private showcase of the collection by renowned
fashion designer, Russian Honored Artist Igor Chapuri has been held
within the 17th season of the Azerbaijan fashion Week,
Azernews reports.
This event became the culmination of the Azerbaijan Fashion
Week, which annually brings together leading figures from the
fashion industry, designers, journalists, and fashion enthusiasts
from around the world in Baku.
Speaking to the guests, Igor Chapurin emphasized the uniqueness
of Azerbaijan as a country that unites a rich culture, national
heritage, and modern trends, where a harmonious blend of different
cultures and traditions occurs: "Baku, Azerbaijan is a territory of
incredibly noble people and noble culture. Everyone feels
comfortable here."
Igor Chapurin's collection embodied the refined elegance
characteristic of his creative style. The designer focused on sleek
silhouettes, exquisite lines, and high-quality materials, including
silk and velvet. His works reflect the idea of combining classic
luxury with modern fashion trends.
The colour palette of the collection ranged from soft pastel
tones to rich deep shades, highlighting the versatility and
sophistication of the presented models. Elements of minimalism
organically coexisted with striking details-intricate embroidery
and metallic accents. This further emphasizes the designer's desire
to create clothing for modern, successful women and men who value
individuality and comfort.
"Fashion is not just beautiful things; it is emotions,
inspiration, and the story we tell through images," noted Igor
Chapurin during his presentation.
The showcase of Chapurin's collection was part of the grand
finale of the 17th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week. This
large-scale event transforms Baku into a center of global fashion
trends each year, bringing together talented designers, fashion
journalists, bloggers, and experts. Throughout the week, guests had
the opportunity to explore collections from Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Russia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, and other countries, witnessing
the craftsmanship of working with traditions and an eco-friendly
approach to fashion.
The event received special support from the international
magazine Hello!, which is a symbol of inspiration for people
striving for beauty, success, and perfection. The publication,
known for its 80-year history, continues to resonate with its
audience by showcasing culture, fashion, and the lives of
celebrities.
The 17th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week concluded on a
vibrant note, uniting traditions, modern technologies, and
international dialogue. The next season promises to be equally
impressive, continuing to inspire and unveil new facets of fashion
and culture.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108997856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.