Azerbaijan Increases Living Minimum And Need Criterion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Next year, the living minimum and need criterion in Azerbaijan will increase.

Azernews reports that these it will be set at ₼285 ($168). This decision was reflected in the draft laws "On the Living Minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025" and "On the Need Criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025," which were discussed at today's session of the Milli Majlis.

The living minimum and need criterion have been increased by more than 5.5% compared to 2024, rising from ₼270 ($158) to ₼285 ($168). In 2025, the living minimum for the working population will be ₼305 ($179). For pensioners, the living minimum is projected to be ₼232 ($136), and for children, it is expected to be ₼246 ($145).

It is noteworthy that for 2024, the living minimum was set at ₼287 ($169) for the working population, ₼222 ($131) for pensioners, and ₼235 ($138) for children. The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

The increase in the living minimum and need criterion reflects the government's commitment to improving the standard of living for its citizens. By adjusting these thresholds, the government aims to ensure that the basic needs of the population are met, taking into account inflation and other economic factors.

As the country continues to develop economically, these measures demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing the needs of its people and ensuring that everyone has access to a decent standard of living.