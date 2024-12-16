Azerbaijan Increases Living Minimum And Need Criterion
Date
12/16/2024 9:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Next year, the living minimum and need criterion in Azerbaijan
will increase.
Azernews reports that these it will be set at
₼285 ($168). This decision was reflected in the draft laws "On the
Living Minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025" and "On the
Need Criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025," which were
discussed at today's session of the Milli Majlis.
The living minimum and need criterion have been increased by
more than 5.5% compared to 2024, rising from ₼270 ($158) to ₼285
($168). In 2025, the living minimum for the working population will
be ₼305 ($179). For pensioners, the living minimum is projected to
be ₼232 ($136), and for children, it is expected to be ₼246
($145).
It is noteworthy that for 2024, the living minimum was set at
₼287 ($169) for the working population, ₼222 ($131) for pensioners,
and ₼235 ($138) for children. The draft law was put to a vote and
adopted in the third reading.
The increase in the living minimum and need criterion reflects
the government's commitment to improving the standard of living for
its citizens. By adjusting these thresholds, the government aims to
ensure that the basic needs of the population are met, taking into
account inflation and other economic factors.
As the country continues to develop economically, these measures
demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing the needs of its
people and ensuring that everyone has access to a decent standard
of living.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108997855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.