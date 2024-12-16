Assam CM Begins Three-Day Tour To Bhutan

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday embarked on a three-day tour to Bhutan. As part of the tour, the Chief Minister is set to attend Bhutan's National Day celebrations.

Sarma landed at Thimphu on Monday along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, where the foreign minister of Bhutan welcomed them at the airport.

Taking to X after reaching Bhutan, Sarma wrote: "Just landed in Thimphu. Thankful to H.E Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan for welcoming Riniki and me at the Airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat's ties with this beautiful nation during my three-day visit."

In a previous post, he wrote: "I am on my way to Thimphu to attend Bhutan's National Day Celebrations at the invitation of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. This visit, I sincerely hope, will reinforce the enduring friendship between the great people of Bhutan and the State of Assam."

Earlier this year, on his maiden visit to Assam, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk enjoyed an evening jeep safari along the central range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The King and his entourage boarded the jeep at the Mihimukh Gate in the central Kohora range.

The King was seen using his mobile phone to take pictures and using binoculars to try to find the animals while donning the customary Bhutanese 'gho' and khaki-coloured hat.

The King also saw elephants being bathed at a riding spot in the Kohora River as melodies were being sung by the mahouts.

From there, he also saw the sunset, with the Karbi-Anglong hills in the distance and forest department elephants in the front.

A coffee table book about Kaziranga, an artwork of the park, a handcrafted wooden one-horned rhino, an organic Assam tea, and Muga-silk gamocha, a traditional towel that is a symbol of Assam, were among the gifts given to the monarch and officials from Bhutan, according to the official.

At the Kaziranga convention hall, the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, threw a dinner and cultural event that the king also attended.