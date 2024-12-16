عربي


Fahes Working Hours For Qatar National Day Announced

12/16/2024 8:02:34 AM

Doha, Qatar: Woqod vehicles Inspection Company (Fahes) announced its two-day holiday, starting Wednesday, Deember 18, 2024.

As a service to motorists who wish to get their technical inspections done during these days, Fahes will operate two stations at Mazrouah and Mesaimeer on Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to 12pm, with the gates closing at 11:30am.

The Peninsula

