Working Hours For PHCC Health Centers For Qatar National Day Announced

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the operational schedule for health centers during the upcoming National Day holiday, which falls on Wednesday and Thursday, December 18 and 19, 2024.

In a statement on Monday, PHCC said that 20 out of the 31 health centers will be operational during the holiday. The operational centers include Al Wakra, Airport, Al Muntazah, Omar Bin Al Khattab, West Bay, Al Thumama, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, Leabaib, Umm Salal, Gharafa Al Rayyan, Khalifa City, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Messaimer, Muathir, Al Khor, Al Ruwais, and Al Sheehaniya.

The Al Jumailiya Health Center will operate on a 24-hour on-call system. Family medicine and support services at centers inside and outside Doha will run continuously from 7am to 11pm, with dental services available from 7am to 10pm at the mentioned centers.



The 11 health centers that will not operate during the National Day holiday include Umm Ghuwailina, South Al Wakra, Al Ghuwairiyah, Al Dhaayen, Qatar University, Al Wajba, Al Waab, Abu Nakhla, and Umm Al Seneem. Al Kaaban and Al Karaana centers will receive emergency cases only.

Specialist clinics will be available as per pre-scheduled appointments during the morning and evening shifts, with morning hours from 7am to 2pm and evening hours from 4pm to 10pm. Eye, dermatology, and ENT clinics will operate at Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail centers.

The premarital medical examination clinic at Al Rayyan Health Center will operate on Wednesday, December 18, in the morning from 7am to 2pm and in the evening from 4pm to 10pm. On Thursday, the premarital examination will be available at Leabaib Health Center only in the morning from 7am to 2pm.

Emergency services for adults will be available 24/7 at 12 health centers, including Gharafa Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, Al Karaana, Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Leabaib, Muathir, Al Muntazah, and Al Sadd.

Pediatric emergency services will be available at Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Leabaib, Muathir, Al Muntazah, and Al Sadd centers.

The community contact center at 16000 will continue to provide medical consultation services by phone 24/7. However, the home delivery service for medications will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday, resuming on Saturday.