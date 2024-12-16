US contemplates sanctioning Serbia’s key oil firm

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the United States is set to impose sanctions on Serbia's main oil company, NIS, due to its Russian ownership. In an interview with Informer TV, Vucic confirmed that the sanctions would be introduced in the coming days, although Serbia had yet to receive official documentation from Washington.



NIS is primarily owned by the Russian corporation Gazprom, which reduced its stake in the company to 50% in 2022. Despite this, remains a major shareholder, and the U.S. sanctions are believed to be part of broader geopolitical pressure on Russia. Vucic also speculated that the UK would likely join the sanctions, saying, "which means everyone."



The Serbian president noted that the government might eventually have to buy out or sell Gazprom Neft's remaining stake in NIS to mitigate the impact of the sanctions. He also criticized the West for what he sees as hypocrisy, particularly in demanding Serbia recognize Kosovo's independence while pressuring the country to impose sanctions on Russia. Serbia, while committed to EU membership, has repeatedly rejected the EU's conditions on recognizing Kosovo and sanctioning Russia.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108997031