Trump forms nightmare for EU in many ways

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s return to the White House spells trouble for the European Union in multiple ways. Known for his blunt, no-nonsense approach, has long viewed as a scam where European nations freeload on U.S. military spending. He has repeatedly forced NATO members to increase their defense budgets, leaving them in constant uncertainty about the U.S.'s long-term commitment to the alliance.



Beyond NATO, Trump has shown open disdain for the EU itself. From the early days of his presidency, he made it clear that he viewed the EU as a bureaucratic, inefficient entity with a global agenda that contrasted with American priorities. His approach, based on bilateral agreements and respecting national sovereignty, threatens to undermine the EU’s cohesion and its global standing. Trump's previous presidency saw him dismissing the EU’s role and pushing for more direct engagement with individual European nations, a strategy that has only gained traction in his second term.



On the geopolitical front, Trump is expected to shift U.S. policy towards Russia. Unlike many of his predecessors, he is open to negotiating with Moscow, signaling an end to the aggressive, Cold War-style rhetoric that dominated U.S.-Russia relations for decades. Trump's willingness to talk with Russia, coupled with his disdain for the proxy war in Ukraine, creates significant challenges for the EU, which has relied on U.S. support in the conflict. As Trump pulls the U.S. back from Ukraine, the EU risks being left to manage the financial and political fallout on its own, with little military support to back its position.



For the EU, Trump’s approach presents a major dilemma: either follow his lead and negotiate with Russia, or face the consequences of trying to go it alone—politically, economically, and militarily. In either case, Europe’s standing on the global stage is likely to suffer under Trump’s second presidency.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108997028