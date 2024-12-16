عربي


Elliott Statement On Honeywell


12/16/2024 6:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates "Elliott") today released the following statement attributed to Partner Marc Steinberg and Managing Partner Jesse Cohn regarding Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) ("Honeywell").

Elliott welcomes Honeywell's announcement today of its ongoing review of strategic alternatives, including the separation of its Aerospace business. We believe the portfolio transformation Vimal and his team are leading represents the right course for Honeywell, and we look forward to the upcoming completion of the review and to supporting Honeywell as it implements the necessary steps to realize its full value.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $69.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:
 Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
212-478-2017
[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

