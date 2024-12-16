OpenAI whistleblower discovered deceased

(MENAFN) Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI employee who accused the company of violating copyright laws in the development of its ChatGPT model, has been found dead, according to reports from CNBC and other outlets. Balaji, 26, was discovered on November 26 during a "wellbeing check" at an apartment on Buchanan Street in San Francisco. The city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was suicide, with no evidence of foul play found by the police.



Balaji’s death comes just three months after he publicly accused OpenAI of unlawfully using copyrighted content during the creation of its AI chatbot. His claims were seen as significant in ongoing lawsuits filed against OpenAI by various publishers, authors, and artists, alleging that the company had used their works without permission.



In response to the news, OpenAI expressed condolences, with a spokesperson saying they were "devastated" to learn of Balaji’s death and extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

