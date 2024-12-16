Russia claims US ‘paralyzing’ UN Security Council

(MENAFN) Russia has criticized the United States for using its veto power on the UN Security Council to block resolutions aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it a “paralysis” of the global body. This statement follows the UN General Assembly’s adoption of two resolutions related to the ongoing Gaza conflict. One of the resolutions called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a proposal similar to one the US vetoed at the Security Council last month. While the resolutions passed by the General Assembly are non-binding, they highlight growing international concern about the escalating violence.



The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the ceasefire resolution largely mirrored the text of the draft vetoed by the US at the Security Council in October, blaming the US for preventing meaningful action in the Security Council. The ministry stressed the need for a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza, calling these measures “moral imperatives” in light of the catastrophic situation.



In contrast, the US and Israel argue that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas, accusing the group of stalling peace efforts. The US envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, claimed that a General Assembly vote supporting a ceasefire would back Hamas’ “cynical strategy.” Meanwhile, Israel has accused the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of covertly supporting Hamas, which the UN agency denies.



The conflict, which erupted on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 45,000 Palestinians, while Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel killed over 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, with around 100 believed to still be in Gaza.

