Media reports Israel attacking Syrian areas containing Russian bases

(MENAFN) Israeli have targeted Syrian military installations in Latakia and Tartus provinces, where Russian military bases are located, according to Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen. The strikes hit command centers and military warehouses used by the Syrian army, though there are no reports of casualties. Russia's forces are stationed at Khmeimim Air Base and a logistics center in Tartus, both along Syria's Mediterranean coast, under a 49-year agreement signed in 2017.



Following a recent offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels, which led to the fall of Damascus and Syrian President Bashar Assad fleeing to Russia, the future of Russian bases in Syria became uncertain. However, Russian diplomats have reportedly engaged with HTS political representatives to address these concerns.



Additionally, Israel has continued its military push into Syrian territory, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz preparing troops to remain in newly captured areas over the winter, including the strategically significant Mount Hermon. Israel seized the demilitarized buffer zone established in 1974 following the HTS takeover. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later declared the collapse of the Syria-Israel armistice agreement after HTS's rise to power.

