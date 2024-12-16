AYNA Appoints New Head Of Communications
Date
12/16/2024 5:11:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Azerbaijan Land transport Agency (AYNA) has appointed Veli
Mammadov as the new Head of its Communications Department,
Azernews reports.
Veli Mammadov brings a wealth of experience in communications,
public relations, corporate social responsibility, and sustainable
development. He has been involved in numerous large-scale projects
and has expertise in multimedia product development and event
organization.
Prior to this role, Mammadov served as Head of Corporate
Communications at“PASHA Life Insurance” OJSC and worked at
Azercell from 2011 to 2016.
This appointment is expected to enhance AYNA's communication
strategies and contribute to its operational goals.
