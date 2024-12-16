Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Organoids Market by Product (Liver, Kidney, Pancreatic Models (2D, 3D)), Area (Oncology, GI, Neurological Disorders), Application (Drug Toxicity, Personalized Medicine), End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the human organoids market will increase from an estimated USD 1.19 billion in 2024 to USD 2.33 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 14.4% through the forecast period.



Advancement in funding for research in human organoids directly promotes the growth of the market for organoids with significant improvement in research capabilities and increases the scope of applications. Financial support brings scientists to explore organoids in various fields, such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and drug development, which attracts pharmaceutical and biotech companies. A more commercialized version of the organoid technologies along with a clear regulatory framework will even further ease access to the market. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the global human organoids market.

Although the growing interest in human organoids provides a major market potential, there is a dearth of skilled labor. With such increasing demand in innovative organoid technology, the shortage of qualified personnel who are able to develop and use such complex models has become a challenge to the continued research and commercialization effort.

Developmental biology segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the human organoids market, by application, during the forecast period

The human organoids market is segmented into developmental biology, drug toxicity & efficacy testing, disease pathology, personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and other applications, based on application. Human organoids represent an essentially much more ethically compliant and efficient alternative to studying human-specific developmental biology and the processes leading to disease. It is therefore increasingly being applied, especially in academic and research centers specializing in developmental biology.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the human organoids market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the human organoids market is bifurcated into into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market of human organoids mainly due to their intense research and development activities, where they use organoids in drug discovery, disease modeling, and personalized medicine. These companies employ organoids in developing new drugs and testing them for the efficacy and toxicity of the drug, besides gaining insights into the complexities of a disease at a cellular level.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in human organoids market

The worldwide market for human organoids is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region marks the highest CAGR in the human organoids market, due to increasing investments into healthcare infrastructure and research that advance the capabilities of medical facilities.

In addition to this, the number of rapidly aging patients strongly demands effective treatments for diseases related to age. Consequently, human organoids act as great models for the study of such conditions. The growing medical tourism activities in the APAC region also happen to be of great influence for the market, given the rapid increase of patients seeking advanced treatments and high-class healthcare services. These factors, collectively, have put the APAC region on a growth trajectory for human organoids markets.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the human organoids market by product (Liver models, kidney models, pancreatic models, colorectal models, heart models, lung models, other products), by source (adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells, other sources), by type (ready-to-use products, customizable products), by culture method (air-liquid interface culture, suspension culture, matrigel matrix culture, 3d bioprinting culture, and other culture methods), by disease area (oncology, liver diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, and other disease areas), by apllication (developmental biology, drug toxicity & efficacy testing, disease pathology, personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and other applications), by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the human organoids market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, key strategies, acquisitions, and agreements. New product & service launches, and recent developments associated with the human organoids market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the human organoids market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The key players in this market, which are profiled in the report include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BioIVT (US), HUB Organoids BV (Netherlands), BICO (Sweden), BeCytes Biotechnologies SL (Spain), InSphero (Switzerland), GBA Group (Germany), Kirkstall Ltd. (UK), MIMETAS BV (Netherlands), Neuromics (US), PRIMACYT Cell Culture Technology GmbH (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), ACROBiosystems (China), Biopredic International (France), CN Bio Innovations Ltd. (UK), CYPRIO (France), Emulate, Inc. (US), Kerafast, Inc. (US), Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K. (Japan), NeyroblastGX LLC (US), 3Dnamics Inc. (US), and DefiniGEN Limited (UK).

Key Attributes