Key Reclamation Sand Market Trend 2024-2033: FSP Gmbh Introduces Cutting-Edge Wet Reclamation Plant

Reclamation Sand Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024

Understanding the Reclamation Sand Market Growth

The reclaimed sand market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for sand, which is exerting pressure on natural supplies, the expanding global population, the necessity of preserving coastal areas from erosion, rising sea levels, environmental concerns, and infrastructural development.

What is Projected for the Global Reclamation Sand Market?

The reclamation sand market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is forecasted to grow to $2.31 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the invaluable role of reclamation sand in wastewater treatment projects-- its high permeability supporting effective drainage and water flow within these systems. This is in line with surges in construction activities, rising urbanization trends, and the increase of coastal protection initiatives.

What Are The Key Drivers of the Reclamation Sand Market?

The increasing construction activities around the globe are expected to propel the growth of the reclamation sand market going forward. Construction activities involve creating physical infrastructure, including buildings and other structures. The rapid rise in urbanization, infrastructure development efforts, and an industry focus on efficiency and accuracy in building projects-all these factors collectively contribute to the market growth. Reclamation sand, in particular, is used to create new land areas or expand existing ones, thereby acting as a foundation for newer construction projects like residential, commercial, and industrial developments. For instance, in February 2023, the Office for National Statistics in the UK documented a 5.6% annual growth in construction output in 2022, following a substantial 12.8% increase recorded in 2021. Such increases in construction activities are driving the reclamation sand market growth.

Who are the Major Players in the Reclamation Sand Market?

Key industry players operating in the reclamation sand market include Boral Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., EOG Resources Incorporated, Scania AB, Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Aggregate Industries Management Inc., Lehigh Hanson Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, Hi-Crush Inc., Minerali Industriali SRL, Badger Mining Corporation, Emerge Energy Services LP, Superior Silica Sands LLC, Nugent Sand Company LLC, Quarzwerke GmbH, Pattison Sand, Northern Silica Corp., and Tochu Corporation.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Reclamation Sand Market?

Several companies in the reclamation sand market are investing in new technologies such as pilot-scale reclamation plants utilizing wet reclamation processes. These investments aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of sand recovery, improve the quality of reclaimed sand, and reduce environmental impact through more sustainable practices.

How is the Global Reclamation Sand Market Segmented?

The reclamation sand market covered in this report is segmented as shown below:

1 By Type: Ceramic Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand, Resin Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand, Rubber Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand

2 By Sources: River Sand, Sea Sand, Lake Sand, Desert Sand, Other Sources

3 By Process: Mechanical Reclamation, Wet Reclamation, Thermal Reclamation

4 By Applications: Flood Control Projects, Pipeline Construction, Reservoir And Dam Construction, Wastewater Treatment Projects, Concrete Production, Beach Nourishment, Agricultural Land Expansion, Other Applications

How Does the Reclamation Sand Market Perform Regionally?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the reclamation sand market in 2023, indicating a strong market presence. Conversely, the Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the future. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

