Solarwadi Signs EPC Contract With Nafath Energy For Solar Power Plant At Arab Open University In Muscat

SolarWadi, Nafath and AOU Management

SolarWadi proudly announces the signing of an EPC contract with Nafath Energy to execute the solar power at the Arab Open University in Muscat.

- Waleed AlHallajMUSCAT, OMAN, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SolarWadi , a leading renewable energy developer in Oman, proudly announces the signing of an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract with Nafath Energy, a distinguished Omani EPC contractor in the solar energy sector, to execute the solar power plant at the Arab Open University in Muscat. This project marks a significant step forward in achieving both the university's and Oman's ambitious decarbonization targets.The solar power plant, designed to produce over 2 GWh of clean energy annually, will contribute directly to reducing the university's carbon footprint, representing a model of sustainability for educational institutions in the region. Once operational in the coming months, the project is set to provide substantial energy savings and reduce reliance on conventional power sources, thus supporting Oman's Vision 2040 goals for sustainable energy transition.Mr. Waleed AlHallaj , Head of Business Development MENA of Amarenco, a shareholder of SolarWadi, emphasized the project's importance:“This partnership with Nafath Energy for the Arab Open University's solar plant underscores the critical role of renewable energy in supporting both local and national decarbonization goals. By leveraging Oman's solar potential, this project showcases how sustainable energy solutions can drive down carbon emissions and strengthen energy independence. We're proud to support this milestone, which exemplifies the positive impact of local partnerships on Oman's journey toward a greener future.”Nafath Energy, as the EPC contractor, brings years of expertise in delivering high-quality, locally driven solar projects. This collaboration underscores SolarWadi's commitment to leveraging local expertise and fostering innovation within Oman's renewable energy landscape.The project's successful implementation is expected to save the university over 2 GWh of electricity annually, directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to a sustainable future. The partnership with Nafath Energy highlights SolarWadi's dedication to driving Oman's renewable energy ambitions and showcases the potential for local talent and technology in shaping the country's clean energy future.SolarWadi and Nafath Energy look forward to advancing this landmark project and contributing to a greener, more sustainable Oman. This initiative reflects both entities' ongoing dedication to promoting renewable energy solutions and supporting the nation's path toward energy independence.

