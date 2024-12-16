Standard Investments Sends Open Letter To Johnson Matthey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Investments, the largest investor

in Johnson Matthey Plc ("JM" or the "Company") with an economic interest in approximately 11.01% of shares outstanding, today sent an open letter to the Chairman of JM.

Standard Investments is the related of the global industrial company Standard Industries, which operates in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. Standard Investments' approach is informed by deep expertise in the industrial space, including the specialty chemicals through Standard Industries' ownership of W.R. Grace and previous ownership of International Specialty Products.

After years of private discussions with JM's Board and management that have yielded no meaningful progress, Standard Investments is calling on the Company to take steps to address JM's underperformance and unlock the unrealized promise of "New Johnson

Matthey".

Read Standard Investments' full letter here .

About Standard Investments

Standard Investments is a fundamentally driven investment platform focused on the intersection of industry and technology. Standard Investments deploys capital flexibly and creatively across the public and private markets, spanning the life cycle of a company, and leverages its deep industrial knowledge and operational experience to create value.

For all enquiries:

Greenbrook

Andrew Honnor / Bree Taylor / Tashi Lassalle

+44 (0)20 7952 2000

[email protected]

SOURCE Standard Investments LLC

