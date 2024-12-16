S. Korea Prosecutors To Summon Pres. Again

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- South Korea's prosecutors on Monday summoned again President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning over his declaration of martial law earlier this month, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A special investigation unit under the prosecution sent a notice to Yoon to investigate him as a suspect on charges of insurrection and abuse of power over the short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3.

The move comes after Yoon rejected the prosecution's first request to appear for questioning Sunday.

He did not comply with the summons, as he had not completed hiring his legal representatives, according to the report.

Separately, the joint investigation team into the martial law turmoil also seeks to question Yoon as part of its own investigation.

Earlier in the day, the team attempted to deliver a summons to Yoon for his appearance Wednesday but officials at the presidential office and his residence declined to cooperate.

The joint team consists of the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the defense ministry's investigation unit.

Investigations into the martial law declaration have picked up pace as multiple officials allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. (end)

