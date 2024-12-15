Arab Conference On Peaceful Atomic Energy Begins In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 16th Arab on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic kicked off in Amman on Sunday, with of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh attending the event on behalf of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The conference, organised by the Arab Atomic Energy Agency in cooperation with the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC), attracted scientists, researchers and experts from across the Arab world to discuss advances in nuclear and its peaceful applications, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his keynote address, JAEC Chairman Khaled Toukan stressed the importance of the conference as a platform for collaboration where Arab experts can share achievements, explore challenges and promote innovation.

Toukan highlighted Jordan's progress in nuclear energy, particularly through the Jordan Research and Training Reactor (JRTR), which has become a "cornerstone" of the Kingdom's nuclear programme.

The reactor has a vital role in the production of radiopharmaceutical isotopes, including iodine-131, which is used to diagnose and treat thyroid cancer. It now supplies all national nuclear medicine centres with isotopes that meet international standards, he said.

Toukan also provided an update on uranium mining in central Jordan, where an estimated 41,000 tonnes of uranium ore is undergoing detailed economic and technical evaluation.

Highlighting Jordan's role in scientific research, Toukan discussed the SESAME (Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East) facility, which now operates five beamlines.

He added that SESAME researchers have completed 367 laboratory projects, resulting in 127 publications in leading scientific journals, noting that a sixth beamline, focusing on soft X-ray technology, is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

Speaking at the event, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit highlighted the region's growing energy needs, predicting a 70 per cent increase in electricity capacity by 2050.

The conference has attracted more than 150 Arab scientists and researchers, as well as international experts from renowned institutions, to share findings on topics such as water resources, food security, health, environmental sustainability, nuclear safety, advanced reactor technologies and materials science.

During the five-day event, participants will explore cutting-edge innovations, including advanced reactor designs, nuclear applications in health and environmental management, and the role of nuclear technology in meeting the growing demand for clean energy.