UN Envoy: An Inclusive Syrian-Led Political Process Needed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Sunday stressed the importance of launching an inclusive process led by Syrians ensuring representation of all parties.

Speaking to reporters during his first visit to Damascus since the fall of the Assad regime, Pedersen expressed hope that sanctions imposed on Syria could be lifted in an orderly manner to support economic recovery and reconstruction efforts in the country.

"Syria is in urgent need of rapid economic reforms and we hope to see an international consensus to lift the sanctions, which will contribute to the reconstruction of the country," Pedersen said.

He added "I've said it all along, they are not UN sanctions. They are sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union and maybe a few others. It's the whole question about economic recovery. We need to see that this is fixed quickly. We will hopefully see a quick end to sanctions so that we can see really a rallying around building up Syria again."

Pedersen further said "The change that we're now seeing after the fall of the Assad regime has just been immense and of course that change in itself creates great hopes, but we all know there are many challenges still ahead of us. So, we need to get this right from the very beginning."

He stressed the need to revitalize State institutions to provide essential services, maintain law and order and ensure security.

The envoy underlined the need to achieve justice and accountability for crimes committed during the Syrian conflict, saying "we need to make sure that goes through a credible justice system and that we don't see any revenge."

Pedersen also reported that recent meetings in (Aqaba) in Jordan were very positive, highlighting the unified international position in support of Syria.

He reaffirmed the UN's commitment to helping Syrians build a stable and prosperous future.

The Special Envoy's visit to Damascus came after his participation in high-level discussions with several foreign ministers in Aqaba on developments in Syria. (end)

imk







