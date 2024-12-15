UAE Male, Omani Females Seal GCC Padel 3Rd Title

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- UAE Padel National team won in the men's category on Sunday the third edition of the Arabian Gulf Padel Cup tournament, hosted in Kuwait in the past five days, while the Omani national team won the championship title in women's category.

The UAE team won the title after defeating Kuwaiti counterpart in the final match with a score of (2-0), while the Qatari team came in third after defeating its Bahraini counterpart with a similar score.

In the women's competitions, the Omani team won the championship title after defeating its Kuwaiti counterpart, which came in second in a playoff match held today with a score of (2-1).

The tournament witnessed the participation of six teams in the men's category competitions, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman, and four teams in the women's category competitions, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. (end)

