Israel To Close Embassy In Ireland Due To 'Extreme Anti-Israel Policies': Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 15 (IANS) Israel announced Sunday that it will close its embassy in Ireland, attributing the decision to the Irish government's "extreme anti-Israel policies".

In a press release, Israeli Foreign Gideon Sa'ar accused Ireland of actions and rhetoric against Israel, which he stated are rooted in "the delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Ireland has crossed every red line in its relationship with Israel," he said.

He added that "Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel."

In a post on social media platform X, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called the decision a "deeply regrettable" one, saying, "I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law."

He stressed that "Ireland wants a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security," adding, "Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract (the country) from that."

Israel recalled its ambassador from Dublin in May, following Ireland's formal recognition of Palestine as a state. Despite this, Ireland has not withdrawn its envoy from Israel.

Last week, Ireland's cabinet announced its support for South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of "genocide."