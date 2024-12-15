NATO members contemplate spending hike signal to Trump

(MENAFN) members are discussing a significant increase in defense spending as part of a review of the alliance’s targets, according to the Financial Times. The proposed rise is seen as a response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s previous criticisms of NATO members for not meeting defense spending goals. Currently, NATO members are required to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense, a target many have failed to meet. However, in light of growing tensions with Russia, more members have started to comply.



NATO’s latest estimates show that only eight of its 32 members, including Canada, Italy, and Spain, are still falling short. The US is set to spend 3.38% of its GDP on defense, ranking behind only Poland and Estonia. In response to Trump’s pressure during his first term, NATO members have discussed raising the defense spending target to 2.5% in the short term and 3% by 2030. While these discussions began after Trump’s re-election in November, the proposed increase aims to send a positive signal to the US and the incoming administration.



Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto recently stated that Italy would be compelled to meet the 2% target and possibly even aim for 3%, with Trump’s influence likely speeding up the process.

