EU unsuccessful to eliminate energy relations with Russia
Date
12/15/2024 6:31:41 AM
(MENAFN) The European Union has struggled to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies, according to the bloc's new energy commissioner, Dan Jørgensen. In his first interview since assuming the position, Jørgensen acknowledged that the EU's dependence on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) remains significant, with Russian LNG accounting for 20% of the EU market this year, despite pledges to end such imports by 2027.
Jørgensen emphasized the need for a new strategy, pointing out that current efforts are not effectively addressing the issue. He plans to present a concrete roadmap by mid-March, aimed at reducing dependency on Russian gas, oil, and nuclear fuel. However, he noted that several EU countries, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, remain heavily reliant on Russian energy, making it difficult to implement sanctions across the board.
Despite efforts to replace Russian gas with more expensive US imports since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, EU purchases of Russian LNG are expected to rise by 10% in 2024. Jørgensen's proposed measures will face challenges, especially with the upcoming expiration of a long-term Russian gas transit contract via Ukraine and potential energy crises due to US sanctions on Russian banks.
