(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras, the Brazilian soccer powerhouse, is on the verge of securing Facundo Torres from Orlando City. The deal, valued at around $12 million, showcases the club's ambition to bolster its attacking options.



Torres, a 23-year-old Uruguayan forward, has been turning heads with his performances. His versatility allows him to play across the front line, making him a valuable asset. This flexibility could prove crucial for Palmeiras in their upcoming campaigns.



The young attacker's journey began at Peñarol, where he honed his skills. There, he shared the pitch with current Palmeiras player Piquerez. This connection might ease Torres' transition to his new team.



Torres' stats speak volumes about his potential. At Peñarol, he netted 16 goals in 71 games. His move to Orlando Cit saw his output soar, with 47 goals and 19 assists in 123 matches.







The Uruguayan's talent hasn't gone unnoticed on the international stage. He's already earned eight caps for his country, including a spot in the 2022 World Cup squad. This experience could prove invaluable for Palmeiras.



Palmeiras' interest in Torres comes at a crucial time. The club recently parted ways with fan-favorite Dudu. Additionally, young star Estêvão is set to join Chelsea mid-2025. These departures create a gap that Torres could fill.



The potential signing of Torres aligns with Palmeiras' strategy of investing in promising talent. It demonstrates the club's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in Brazilian and South American soccer.



As negotiations progress, Palmeiras fans eagerly await official confirmation. If successful, this move could shape the club's attacking prowess for years to come. Torres' arrival might just be the spark Palmeiras needs to continue its winning ways.



