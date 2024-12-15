L&T-Komatsu unveil Mini Hydraulic Excavator
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 13, 2024: L&T Construction & Mining Machinery and Komatsu launched the Komatsu PC35MR-3 Mini Hydraulic Excavator at BAUMA CONEXPO INDIA 2024. The launch marks a major step in providing economical and sustainable solutions to the changing demands of the Indian construction industry, especially in urban infrastructure and agricultural-land development.
Combining power and compactness, PC35MR-3 is perfect for precise work in confined spaces. Fuel-efficient, easily manoeuvrable, and versatile, it delivers exceptional lifting and digging forces, along with top-notch reach capabilities. The wide-angle swing boom enhances precision during excavation tasks at corners and edges, while facilitating straight-line digging for foundations and trenching.
PC35MR-3 maximises productivity, while minimising operational costs and significantly reducing the need for manual labour. Its low-maintenance cost reduces the overall cost of ownership. The machine is suitable for a wide range of applications – from digging foundation and trenching to demolition and utility installations, farming and other agricultural usage. Its low noise and emission levels reflect L&T and Komatsu’s commitment to helping shape a sustainable world.
Commenting on the launch, Mr Arvind K Garg, Senior Vice President & Head - Construction & Mining Machinery Business at L&T, said: “With India’s swift urbanisation and infrastructure growth, the need for compact, versatile construction equipment is increasing. The Komatsu PC35MR-3 exemplifies L&T’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable development.”
