Al Sij Al Sakab, Jabalah Impress With Commanding Wins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sij Al Sakab delivered a commanding performance to win The Late Jassim Bin Mohammad Bin Thani Trophy at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday.

Under a masterful ride by Alberto Sanna, the Khalid Hamad MA al-Atteya-owned and Jassim Hamad al-Atteya-trained six-year-old held off his rivals to secure a memorable half a length victory in the day's 1400m feature race – Local Purebred Arabians for three-year-old+.

Jean de Mieulie-trained Al Mirage, in the silks of Al Shaqab, came second and Al Jeryan Stud's AJS Saaeq finished third.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Minister of Sports & Youth, in the presence of Issa bin Mohammed al-Mohannadi, QREC Chairman, crowned the winners of the feature race.

Jabalah, in the colours of Wathnan Racing, won the Qatar National Day Trophy with a brilliant finish under jockey James Doyle. With the win the eight-year-old son of Al Mamun Monlau finally clinched the Group 2 PA contest after near misses in the past two renewals and in the process gave Wathnan Racing and Doyle their fourth win of the day. It was also the third win on the cards for trainer Alban de Mieulle. Khalifa bin Sheail KH J al-Kuwari-owned and Julian Smart-trained Moshrif came second.

Haunted Dream, owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Hamad al-Jehani, won the QA Group 3 Al Safliya Cup for the second consecutive year. The five-year-old gelding, under the supervision of in-form James Doyle, powered to victory by almost three lengths.



RESULTS – 13th Al Rayyan Race Meeting

Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy

WINNERS: Horse, Trainer, Jockey



The Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) Al Sij Al Sakab, Jassim Hamad al-Atteya, Alberto Sanna



Qatar National Day Trophy - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr2) International Race Jabalah, Alban Elie De Mieulle, James Doyle

Al Safliya Cup - Thoroughbred (Class 1 Qa-Gr3) Shalfa Qualifier Haunted Dream, Hamad al-Jehani, James Doyle

Halul Island Cup - Local Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2) Equinoxe, Alban Elie De Mieulle, James Doyle

Al Busayyir Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)

Dark Trooper, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

Falcon Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)

Taxiwala, Osama Omer E al-Dafea, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)

Shgarde, Hamad al-Jehani, Christophe Soumillon

Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Hemian, Jean de Mieulle, Faleh Bughanaim

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Ihtijaj, Jean de Mieulle, Christophe Soumillon

MENAFN14122024000067011011ID1108993536