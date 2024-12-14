OCHA: Latin America – The Caribbean Weekly

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Key Figures as of 13 December 2024



3K people displaced since 7 December in Port-au-Prince and Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite, Haiti

6M cases of dengue reported across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024 248K people internally displaced between January and October 2024 in Ecuador

HAITI: Armed violence and displacement

Attacks by armed groups continue to drive displacement and destroy lives across Haiti. Between 6 and 8 December, armed groups reportedly killed at least 184 people, including 127 elderly men and women, in the Wharf Jérémie neighbourhood in Cité Soleil. On 7 December, armed attacks in Poste Marchand, Fort National and Christ Roi Moise in Port-au-Prince led to the displacement of at least 4,726 people, all of whom fled to 7 sites (4 existing and 3 newly created).

In Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite, attacks on 10 December killed more than 20 people and forced the displacement of over 10,600. Almost all displaced families (95 per cent) have sought refuge with host families, while others fled to four newly established shelters. The UN secretary general and human rights organizations have strongly condemned the atrocities, urging Haitian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and calling for urgent international support to protect civilians and address the escalating security crisis.

ECUADOR: Violence and displacement

Ecuador faces a growing security and displacement crisis, with massacres – defined as incidents where three or more people are killed at once – in 2024 nearing 2023 levels despite government crackdowns. In 2023, the homicide rate reached 45 per 100,000 people, making Ecuador the most violent country per capita in Latin America. In 2024, over one-third of homicides occurred in Zone 8, including Guayaquil, Durán, and Samborondón, while insecurity and economic decline have displaced more than 248,000 people, primarily in the coastal provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas. Displaced families face significant challenges, including unstable housing, limited access to education, and difficulty finding employment. Coordinated efforts are crucial to restoring security, providing essential services, and protecting vulnerable populations.

REGIONAL: Dengue

The Latin America and Caribbean region is facing its largest dengue epidemic since records began in 1980, with over 12.6 million cases reported this year – nearly three times the 2023 total – including 21,000 severe cases and more than 7,700 deaths. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico account for 90 per cent of cases and 88 percent of deaths, with Brazil reporting the highest numbers. Children under 15 are at heightened risk, representing over a third of severe cases in countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, and Paraguay, while in Guatemala, 70 percent of dengue-related deaths have occurred in children.

In Colombia, dengue alerts have been issued in Caquetá and Vichada in the Amazon region, where geographic barriers limit further limit access to timely prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Climate conditions, unplanned urbanization, and poor waste management are key drivers of the outbreak, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. While dengue vaccines have been introduced in countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Peru, they offer no immediate relief during outbreaks. PAHO emphasizes that the implementation of its Integrated Management Strategy is key to reduce severe cases through improved patient care.

El SALVADOR: Earthquakes

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the district of Conchagua, in El Salvador's eastern department of La Unión, on 8 December, at 9.50 pm (local time). Since then, an estimated 636 aftershocks have been recorded, 140 of which were felt by residents, ranging from 2.0 to 5.0 in magnitude. Although no fatalities or injuries have been reported, El Salvador's Civil Protection has registered 95 affected houses, with 40 deemed uninhabitable and at least 8 completely destroyed. The General Directorate of Civil Protection has issued a warning due to continued seismic activity and is reminding citizens to be prepared with an evacuation plan in place.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

