J&K Lose 3-1 To West Bengal In Santosh Trophy

The J&K team, coached by legendary footballer Mehrahjuddin Waddoo, entered the game with high hopes after excellent performance during the group stage of the competition. However, the team failed to match West Bengal's intensity from the get-go. Bengal opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the game, and made it 2-0 in the 12th minute.

Entering the second half 2-0 up, West Bengal did not let off in their pursuit of another goal as they went 3-0 up in the 47th minute. J&K's lone consolation goal came via central defender Arun Nagial in the 78th minute.

The J&K squad will now look get its Santosh Trophy campaign back on track when it takes on Services on Monday, December 16. The game kicks off at 9:00 AM.

J&K Playing XI v West Bengal:

21 Nirdosh, 2 Rishi, 3 Arun, 12 Farhan, 19 Ather, 23 Dimple, 17 Ishan, 24 Talib, 6 Aakif, 11 Adnan, 14 Huzafah

Substitutes: Sahil Rashid Dar, Moomin Bhat, Hayat Bashir, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, Aditya Mahajan, Rishab Mehra, Kamran Hameed, Musaib Ahmad, Nadeem Ali Bhat, Majid Ahmad. (Observer News Service)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now