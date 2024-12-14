Power Outage Schedules To Operate From 08:00 To 22:00 On Sunday Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Scheduled hourly power outages on Sunday, December 15, are planned from 08:00 to 22:00, with two phases of outages in the aftrnoon and one phase during the rest of the time.

This was reported by Ukrenergo on , according to Ukrinform.

Timing and extent of restrictions for household consumers:



08:00–14:00 – one phase of outages;

14:00–17:00 – two phases of outages; 17:00–22:00 – one phase of outages.

For businesses and industry, power capacity will be limited from 08:00 to 22:00.

Ukrenergo reminded that power consumption restrictions are necessary due to damage to energy facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks in November and December.

"Repair works are ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore equipment damaged by the enemy as quickly as possible," the company emphasized.

It is noted that the timing and extent of restrictions may change during the day. Up-to-date information about schedules in specific regions will be available on the Oblenergo website or their official social media pages.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, December 13, Russia carried out its 12th massive attack this year on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.