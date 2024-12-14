France begins retreatment from ex-colony

(MENAFN) Two French Mirage fighter jets departed from Chad on Tuesday, marking the start of France’s withdrawal from the central African nation and a significant decrease in its military presence in the Sahel region. The jets, which had been stationed in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, returned to their base in eastern France. Although France still has other jets and around 1,000 in Chad, French military spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet confirmed that this move signifies the beginning of the withdrawal of French military equipment from the country.



Chad, which gained independence from France in 1960, has been closely linked to Paris through its control of the Central African CFA Franc and a long-standing French military presence since the 1980s. The French base in N'Djamena was central to France's anti-terrorism operations in the Sahel. However, due to the perceived failure of French forces to effectively combat jihadism, the operation ended in 2022, prompting several countries, including Chad, to end military agreements with Paris.



Chad followed the lead of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, all of which have transitioned to military governments and sought closer ties with Russia. In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Chad to discuss cooperation, with plans outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby during their January meeting.



It remains uncertain when all French troops and equipment will leave Chad, but Vernet indicated that a timeline for the complete withdrawal would be determined in the coming weeks. France plans to maintain a military presence in West African countries like Gabon, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, although Senegal’s President has promised a reduction in French troops stationed there. Similar troop reductions are also taking place in Gabon and Ivory Coast.



