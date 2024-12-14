Brazil Ex-Defense Minister Arrested In Coup Plot Investigation: Police Source
AFP
Brasília: Brazilian authorities on Saturday arrested Braga Netto, a former defense Minister and close ally of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro as part of an investigation into an alleged coup plot, a Police source told AFP.
Brazil's federal Police said it had detained "people who would be obstructing" the investigation. "Braga Netto was arrested in the operation," the source said.
