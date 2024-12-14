Mohsen Al-Ajmi's Camel Brings Him Crown Prince Cup
Date
12/14/2024 9:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Mohsen Al-Ajmi's camel "Shahin" won the camel race cup of His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for the season 2024-2025.
This was part of the annual festival for His Highness Cup, organized by Kuwait Club for Camel Race at the club's track, amid participation of a large number of amateurs from Kuwait and other GCC countries.
Al-Ajmi's camel beat "Serab" and "Majd," owned by the UAE citizen Nasser Al-Hajri. Thus, they came second and third respectively.
Al-Assima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Al-Jahraa Governor Ahmad Al-Habshi took part in honoring the winners. (end)
fsa
MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108992855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.