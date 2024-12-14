Mohsen Al-Ajmi's Camel Brings Him Crown Prince Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Mohsen Al-Ajmi's camel "Shahin" won the camel race cup of the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad for the season 2024-2025.

This was part of the annual festival for His Highness Cup, organized by Kuwait Club for Camel Race at the club's track, amid participation of a large number of amateurs from Kuwait and other GCC countries.

Al-Ajmi's camel beat "Serab" and "Majd," owned by the UAE Nasser Al-Hajri. Thus, they came second and third respectively.

Al-Assima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Al-Jahraa Governor Ahmad Al-Habshi took part in honoring the winners. (end)

