Eurozone industrial production holds steady in October
12/14/2024 4:21:02 AM
(MENAFN) According to data released on Friday, industrial production in the eurozone remained unchanged in October compared to the previous month, in line with analysts' expectations. This followed a 1.5 percent month-on-month decline in September, as reported by Eurostat.
In contrast, industrial output across the entire European Union (EU) grew by 0.3 percent in October, recovering from a 1.4 percent drop in September.
Among the EU member states for which data were available, the largest increases in industrial production were recorded in Ireland (5.7 percent), Denmark (5.4 percent), and Poland (3.5 percent). On the other hand, the steepest declines occurred in Lithuania (-7.5 percent), Belgium (-6.2 percent), and Croatia (-3.9 percent).
Looking at year-on-year figures, industrial production in the eurozone fell by 1.2 percent, while in the broader EU, it dropped by 0.8 percent.
