RAKEZ inks MoU with DHL Express to boost logistics solutions for SMEs

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 13 December 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, a global leader in express logistics. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the logistics capabilities of businesses within the RAKEZ ecosystem, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, and DHL Express UAE Managing Director Mahmoud Haj Hussein at the RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre.



As part of the agreement, DHL Express will roll out a tailored programme for RAKEZ clients, enabling them to access credit accounts and enjoy special incentives, including a three-month onboarding benefit. Additionally, SMEs will be supported by a dedicated contact person providing enhanced sales and after-sales support.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our collaboration with DHL Express is a key addition to the suite of comprehensive business support we provide to the SMEs in our community. DHL’s world-class logistical solutions will help boost their operational efficiencies – contributing to their upscaling and expansion plans with greater ease. It is a part of our ongoing efforts to empower businesses in RAKEZ by providing seamless access to global markets and enhancing their supply chain management.”



DHL Express UAE Managing Director Mahmoud Haj Hussein commented, “At DHL, SMEs are central to our focus, and we are committed to empowering them with the tools and solutions they need to thrive. This partnership with RAKEZ allows us to offer world-class logistics solutions, helping SMEs optimise operations and scale efficiently. We are keen to support their growth and long-term success."



The collaboration also encompasses joint marketing initiatives, which will include webinars, media activities, and social media campaigns to raise awareness about the new services available to RAKEZ clients. This strategic partnership is expected to significantly contribute to the ease of doing business within the RAKEZ ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a preferred base of SMEs to set up and grow.

MENAFN13122024004948011424ID1108992197