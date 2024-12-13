My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – November / December 2024.

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Margaret Syne

Merry Christmas!

Here we are with our November/December issue. The final for the year 2024. I am sure this past year was many things to many people. Nevertheless, we are packed with a variety of articles for you. For instance, we need to grasp what Trinidad and Tobago's future would like in the years to come.

We sit and procrastinate until nothing is accomplished. It seems we are heading downhill and only unity can stop the bus. Our environment is in decline and you shouldn't be surprised at the reasons. Trinidad and Tobago seems to be falling apart after two oil booms! Our systems have failed. The education system needs to be transformed in all aspects. Recently bullying in schools has taken a turn for the worse. Everyone has a theory for everything; from the common man to the classic scholars.

We must also consider our limited time in the future. Balance family time as well as work time, punctuated with time out with friends. Be tuned in to the Calypso review terms of the art form with which we should be familiar. For your viewing, photos of the South West coast from a photographer whose work was featured in the local newspapers twice in the last week.

There are a few Christmas tide articles for you to sing through the season in unity and brotherhood with parang forever and the legacy of Daisy Voisin. A look at a local boy spending his first Christmas in the cold.

Finally, yet importantly, a search for the real Santa Claus, if he ever actually existed at all! Don't forget to make your Trini pastelles with the simple recipe for this Christmas. Do have a Merry Christmas 2024 and a Happy New Year 2025.

In addition: Have ready some old-time favourites like ginger beer, sorrel (roselle), ponche de crème and your other favourites. It is good to keep with traditions at Christmas. Plan a nice meal to your liking and give some love, peace and best wishes. Always look for positive answers.

Be mindful of your own story and ask yourself how can you better things in the new year. My T shall see you in January 2025!

