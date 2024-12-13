Police Attaches Property Under UAPA In Kulgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant move to counter terrorism, Police in Kulgam on Friday said to have attached a property (Single-storied Residential house) under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).
The property is registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat resident of Chenigam, Frisal spans10 Marlas (Survey No. 293 Min), a police spokesman said.
“The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 53/2024 of Police Station Yaripora and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols,” police said.
Pertinently, the mentioned property is connected to providing shelter to the four terrorists who were neutralized in the aforementioned residential house on 06/07/2024, the statement added.
It further added this action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of J&K Police to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace and order, police said.
