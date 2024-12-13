Winners Of Azerbaijani Dance Cup 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Dance Cup 2024 has been held at Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House, Azernews reports. The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA).

More than 1,000 participants from dance in Baku, cultural centers, and about 50 dance groups from the regions of the republic took part in the competition. In the competition, the participants were divided into different age groups in the following nominations: ethnic folklore, stylized folklore, folklore show, dance of the peoples of the world, hip-hop show, acrobatic dance, showdance, bollywood, belly dance, classical Indian dance, cheer dance, solo, duets, small and large groups.

Gymnastics dance, show dance, bollywood dance performances were assessed by jury members Gunel Gasimli, Nigar Aliyeva and Sonakhanim Bakirli. And in other nominations - jury members Ulviya Gasanova, Natavan Aliyeva and Farida Ibragimova.

"The purpose of the competition is to select the best dance numbers based on modern folklore, to form a stage culture, to create conditions for revealing the talents and potential of young people," said ADA President Aziz Azizov.

The greatest number of victories in the competition were won by dance ensembles Qaval and Xəmsə, which eventually became the winner of the cup, winning in five nominations

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.