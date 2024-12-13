Winners Of Azerbaijani Dance Cup 2024 Announced
Date
12/13/2024
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani Dance Cup 2024 has been held at Sattar Bahlulzade
Culture House, Azernews reports. The event was
jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the
Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA).
More than 1,000 participants from dance schools in Baku,
cultural centers, and about 50 dance groups from the regions of the
republic took part in the competition. In the competition, the
participants were divided into different age groups in the
following nominations: ethnic folklore, stylized folklore, folklore
show, dance of the peoples of the world, hip-hop show, acrobatic
dance, showdance, bollywood, belly dance, classical Indian dance,
cheer dance, solo, duets, small and large groups.
Gymnastics dance, show dance, bollywood dance performances were
assessed by jury members Gunel Gasimli, Nigar Aliyeva and
Sonakhanim Bakirli. And in other nominations - jury members Ulviya
Gasanova, Natavan Aliyeva and Farida Ibragimova.
"The purpose of the competition is to select the best dance
numbers based on modern folklore, to form a stage culture, to
create conditions for revealing the talents and potential of young
people," said ADA President Aziz Azizov.
The greatest number of victories in the competition were won by
dance ensembles Qaval and Xəmsə, which eventually became the winner
of the cup, winning in five nominations
