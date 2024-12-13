France Delivers 100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- France announced on Friday that it delivered 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon through three chartered flights since the beginning of November, with the help of Airbus Foundation and the European Union.

The French of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that this aid is in line with the commitment made by French President Emmanuel during the International to Support the People of Lebanon and its Sovereignty, which was held in Paris on October 24.

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered 39 tons of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Lebanon. This shipment includes tents, hygiene supplies, and therapeutic foods provided by Nutrist.

France thanked the European Union in its statement for organizing this airlift, which enabled the delivery of French aid and the distribution of the shipment to Lebanese and French non-governmental organization (NGOs) as well as UNICEF.

The statement clarified that these shipments are in addition to 40 tons of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential goods that France sent and delivered to Lebanese hospitals and international and local humanitarian NGOs before the conference.

France confirmed that the conference helped mobilize the international community for a broad and urgent humanitarian response to the crisis Lebanon is facing.

The statement also highlighted that, in response to the consequences of the war, participants in the conference answered the United Nations' call and announced aid worth USD 1 billion, including USD 800 million in humanitarian aid and USD 200 million to support the Lebanese security forces.(end)

ma







MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108991343