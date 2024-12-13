SEBI To Tighten SME IPO Norms And Broaden UPSI Definition

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) might implement significant regulatory changes aimed at strengthening oversight of small and medium enterprise (SME) listings and enhancing investor protections.

During its upcoming board meeting scheduled for December 18, the regulatory body is expected to approve a comprehensive set of measures targeting potential vulnerabilities and improving corporate governance standards.

The proposed reforms will primarily focus on tightening norms for SME initial public offerings (IPOs), addressing growing concerns about potential investor manipulation and fraudulent practices.

Key modifications include raising the application size fr0m the current Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2-4 lakh, mandating operating profit in at least two out of three preceding years, and implementing a more rigorous five-year promoter lock-in period.

Additionally, the regulator plans to institute a two-year cooling period for proprietary or partnership firms transitioning to corporate status.

Central to SEBI's regulatory approach is an expanded definition of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

The proposed framework will broaden the scope to include critical events such as auditor resignations, changes in key managerial personnel, corporate fraud discoveries, and arrests of key company members.

This comprehensive approach aims to ensure more transparent and timely disclosure of information that could materially impact stock prices.

The regulatory overhaul comes in the wake of recent enforcement actions, including a landmark order against SME company Trafiksol, where SEBI cancelled an IPO and mandated refunds to investors following investigations into potential irregularities.

This case underscores the regulator's commitment to protecting retail investor interests and maintaining market integrity.

Beyond SME regulations, the board meeting's agenda encompasses several additional critical areas, including a review of public interest director regulations, frameworks for angel funds in alternative investment funds (AIFs), and proposals aimed at improving ease of doing business. Sources close to the matter suggest that proposed changes to custodian and merchant banker regulations are expected to receive positive industry feedback, with potential updates to net worth requirements and eligibility criteria.

While some complex proposals, such as the demerger of clearing corporations, may require further deliberation and might not be immediately addressed, the comprehensive set of reforms demonstrates SEBI's proactive approach to maintaining robust and transparent capital markets in India.