Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 44,875 Martyrs
Date
12/13/2024 2:01:45 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- The Israeli Occupation
attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 44,875 martyrs and 106,454 injured, according to the Ministry
of health
in Gaza.
According to the ministry, during the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 40 fatalities and 98 injured
people who were taken to hospitals.
Many victims
are still under the debris and on the roadways, and ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them, the ministry stated in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded.
