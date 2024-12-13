Yamashiro Hollywood Prepares To Debut In Miami On NYE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yamashiro is making its highly-anticipated debut in Miami with an exclusive sneak preview dinner on December 31st. The event will take place at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, offering a first-time glimpse into the Japanese fusion cuisine that has made Yamashiro an iconic destination in Los Angeles for more than 114 years.

Famous for its sushi, sashimi, and seafood dishes, Yamashiro's unique approach to Japanese cuisine has earned it a celebrated reputation. At the Miami event, guests will have the opportunity to select from two dinner seatings, at 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM, each offering a specially curated prix-fixe menu. Each seating will include a complimentary glass of champagne, setting the tone for a celebratory New Year's Eve.

The updated menu for the New Year's Eve event includes a 5-course meal. First, guests will be served Amuse-Bouche, custard-infused with sweet corn, topped with vanilla cream, and finished with a touch of salt. Next, Yamashiro's Cucumber Salad will feature crisp cucumber tossed in a dressing of rice vinegar, mirin, and sesame oil, accented with Korean chili flakes and a hint of sweetness. The third course involves small bites, and diners will be able to choose from golden-fried Lobster Croquettes, A5 Tataki with Foie Gras, and Hamachi Oshizushi. For their choice of entrée, guests can try the Wagyu NY Strip Steak or the Chilean Sea Bass, both pan-seared with savory garlic miso sauce and served with grilled asparagus and truffle. To finish off the meal, the fifth course is dessert: Yamashiro's Dessert Flight with chocolate molten cake and Yuzu matcha cheesecake is predicted to be a guest favorite.

Following dinner, guests are invited to continue the celebration on the Gale Miami rooftop terrace. The evening will feature an open bar and provide a front-row view of the Miami skyline with an exclusive fireworks display to welcome 2025. The rooftop event offers an intimate and private setting to count down to the New Year in style.

This one-night-only event is expected to sell out quickly and offers both Miami residents and out-of-town visitors a chance to enjoy unique Japanese cuisine while celebrating the arrival of the new year. Tickets for the Yamashiro Miami New Year's Eve sneak preview dinner are now available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to be among the first to experience the culinary and cultural artistry of Yamashiro in Miami.

For tickets and additional information, visit .

Alondra A

Now PR LA

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.