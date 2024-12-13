CE+T America Powers Growth With New North American Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CE+T America is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of its new 35,000 sq. ft. North American headquarters in Duluth, Georgia. While this expansion strengthens CE+T's presence in North America, it's more than just a new address-it's a vision for the future. This advanced facility is designed to deliver faster, more efficient power solutions while addressing local challenges with tailored innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

CE+T America Unveils New 35,000 sq. ft. North American Headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, Marking a Significant Milestone in Innovation and Sustainability.

One of the standout features of the new headquarters is a custom mural that illustrates

CE+T's profound impact on daily life. Highlighting the company's role as the invisible backbone of modern society-driving telecommunications, energy management, transportation, and interconnectivity-the mural symbolizes CE+T's enduring commitment to its new U.S. facility and community.

The facility includes a cutting-edge training centre and demonstration room, designed to empower customers and local colleges with hands-on experience in critical mission backup power and energy management technologies. These spaces foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and education, positioning

CE+T as a leader in innovation while contributing to the community's growth.

"This facility represents our vision for the future-combining innovation, sustainability, and local investment to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities," said Mario

Barbaresso, President & CEO of CE+T America. CE+T plans to strengthen the local workforce and support economic development by creating new job opportunities in the Duluth area.

Sustainability is at the heart of this new chapter. The new headquarters incorporates eco-friendly manufacturing practices, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency.

CE+T's dedication to sustainable growth reflects its broader mission of providing innovative solutions that meet the demands of today and preserve resources for tomorrow.

As

CE+T America opened its doors to stakeholders on December 3, 2024, this facility represents more than a new chapter-it's a bold commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in the ever-evolving energy landscape.

Learn more about CE+T America here.



About CE+T Power

Founded in 1934, CE+T Power is a multinational group specializing in advanced power solutions, including inverters, UPS systems, and multidirectional converters. Our solutions are designed to meet the diverse energy needs of critical industries, remote locations, and renewable energy integration. With a focus on reliability and innovation, CE+T Power helps customers secure uninterrupted power supply and offers real-time performance insights through advanced monitoring systems. Trusted worldwide, we are committed to ensuring the success of our partners and the sustainability of our planet.

