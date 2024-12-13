Russian Missile Designer Found Dead In Moscow
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Mikhail Shatsky, Deputy General Designer and Head of the
Software Department at the Mars Design Bureau, was reportedly found
dead in Moscow, Azernews reports.
Shatsky was involved in upgrading the X-59 missiles to the
advanced X-69 level, missiles frequently used by Russian forces in
their attacks on Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine.
The incident was first reported by Russian journalist Alexander
Nevzorov, who attributed the operation to the Main Intelligence
Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. Nevzorov
stated:
"Today, the GUR forces in Moscow eliminated a particularly
harmful criminal – Deputy General Designer, Head of the Software
Department of the Mars Design Bureau Mikhail Shatsky."
The operation was later confirmed by sources within Ukraine's
Defense Forces.
The Mars Design Bureau, where Shatsky worked, focuses on control
systems for missiles and spacecraft, including onboard systems for
Raduga cruise missiles. These systems are integral to Russia's
defense production, particularly for missiles developed by Raduga,
which specializes in advanced cruise missile technologies.
Additionally, Shatsky was involved in applying neural network
theories to enhance the reliability of onboard control systems for
spacecraft.
This development adds to the series of high-profile operations
reportedly conducted by Ukrainian intelligence amid the ongoing
conflict.
