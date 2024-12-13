This Week In Finance News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is enabling new assets on Coinbase's Project Diamond platform to become interoperable with public or private blockchains. Chainlink Functions enriches these assets with high-quality, real-world data, no matter which chain they move across via CCIP.The US labor market remains on healthy footing heading into year end. Looking ahead, signals of rising confidence among businesses and job-seekers bring cautious optimism to The Conference Board's 2025 labor market outlook. Moreover, reduced uncertainty post-election and Federal Reserve interest rate cuts will help lift hiring demand and maintain labor market's strength.This transaction is the largest sale of a U.S. insurance broker to a strategic acquiror in the history of the industry. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.On average, people will spend a record $902 per person across gifts, food, decorations, and other seasonal items. Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® aims to ease the financial strain of holiday spending by offering the Early Tax Refund Advance loan*, which provides up to $1,500, upon approval.For aspiring entrepreneurs, the new year may seem like a great time to start a new business, but before rushing into a new venture, it's important to plan ahead to avoid common mistakes – such as lack of cash flow and planning – two of the primary reasons businesses fail.This achievement represents nearly two decades of providing veterans and first responders with the foundation they need to build their next chapter.According to a new Nationwide survey, a striking 82% of employees over the age of 45 wish they had sought advice or guidance on retirement savings when they were younger. The same number wish they understood the importance of compounding interest sooner, regret not taking retirement saving more seriously during their younger years, and wish they had focused more on income protection strategies at an earlier age."Austin continues to exhibit strong demand fundamentals, attracting top talent and growing companies. This exciting transaction enables Cousins to enhance the quality of our leading lifestyle office portfolio and is immediately accretive to earnings," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties."Insignia Financial is one of the largest wealth management businesses in Australia and will be our largest client in Australia. This collaboration will put SS&C one step closer to becoming the leading superannuation administration provider in the region," said Bill Stone, SS&C Chairman and CEO.This year's report, "A Return to Sound Money," provides investors a comprehensive economic roadmap and articulates Vanguard's updated long-term investment thesis. Vanguard's global team of economists explore essential themes that will drive the trajectory of markets, including the effect of "higher-for-longer" interest rates, policy shifts, asset class valuations, and more.

