Group Of Idps Leaves For Khojaly's Ballıca Village
Date
12/13/2024 6:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
A group of Ballica village residents left Baku for the Ballıca
village of Khojaly.
Azernews reports that 27 families (152 people)
are being relocated to the Ballıca village of the Khojaly region
today.
Currently, 192 private houses are planned to be renovated in the
village. In particular, the number of private houses planned to be
renovated in the 1st stage is 82, and the number of private houses
to be renovated in the 2nd stage is 110.
At the same time, the village is supplied with water, gas, and
electricity, and an internet line has been laid. The buildings of
the medical and police stations, a secondary school for 200
students, and a kindergarten for 35 beds are ready.
It worth noting that the Ballıca village of the Khojaly region
is located 10.6 km from the city of Khojaly. Until the 19th
century, the settlement was a summer residence for the population
of the Ahmadbeyli village in the Ganja district. It was occupied by
Armenia in 1992 and used as a weapons depot by the Armenian army.
On October 5, 2020, the weapons depot was destroyed by the
Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War. The village was
liberated as a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out
on September 19-20, 2023.
It should be noted that currently more than 30 thousand people
live in the territories liberated from occupation.
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108989743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.