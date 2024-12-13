Krunal Pandya In Pushpa 2? Netizens React To Striking Similarity Of Tarak Ponnappa To Indian Cricketer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the news even before its release on the big screen. Sukumar directorial movie, which is making waves for several reasons garnered spotlight this time over Tarak Ponnappa's character. The made its theatrical debut on December 5 and has since been on the spree to break several records each day, amassing over ₹1000 crore worldwide collection in just 6 days.

Several social users were in a frenzy over the uncanny resemblance of Tarak to Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya. Pointing to similarities between the two, social media flooded with memes and discussions.

The movie produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, shows Tarak Ponnappa in the role of Buggi Reddy. He emerges as one of the central antagonists in Pushpa 2. Netizens were left surprised by the striking similarity between Tarak and Krunal. Let's take a look at the flurry of memes and amusing trend on social media as bewildered fans notice the close resemblance between them.

Netizens strongly reacted to the likeness as one user shared a photo and stated,“RCB blood Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2."

Another user commented,“What a debut in #Pushpa2TheRule For Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24... and Siraj also did a great cameo standing behind @mdsirajofficial."

A third user wrote,“What a role by Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2." A fourth user replied,“Krunal Pandya was too good in Pushpa 2."

This incident brings focus to the times the cricketer was compared to a Bollywood star. In 2019, Krunal Pandya humorously called Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn his doppelganger as he greeted him on his birthday. In a post on X, he wrote,“Singham Superstar and my doppelganger. Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn."

To this, Ajay Devgn jokingly replied,“Thanks, Krunal. Ek double role ki film saath mein karte hain!" suggesting that they should play double roles in a film.