SNB's Bold Rate Cut Amid Historically Strong CHF
Date
12/13/2024 4:16:24 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Swiss National bank cut its key interest rate by 50 points to 0.5%, a bigger move than markets had expected. The SNB has now cut the rate by 125 points in four meetings since March. That's not a record in the G10, where the Bank of Canada has cut by 175 points, and the ECB is expected to cut by 135 points. In Switzerland, however, subdued inflation brought rates back close to zero.
MENAFN13122024000156011031ID1108989243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.