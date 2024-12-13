The Coretec Group Inc. (CRTG) Is 'One To Watch'
The Coretec Group is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly growing EV and energy storage markets with innovative silicon-based solutions.
The Endurion program delivers advanced battery technology, addressing critical industry needs for energy density and cycle life.
CHS technology provides industry-leading efficiency, scalability and versatility for clean Technology applications.
The company continues to demonstrate progress in intellectual property and partnerships to ensure sustained competitive advantages.
Its experienced leadership team is driving strategic growth and market penetration.
The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG)
is a technology leader specializing in silicon-based solutions that advance energy storage, materials science and visualization technologies. Through cutting-edge developments like the Endurion program and CHS, the company is driving progress in electric vehicles (“EVs”), semiconductors and clean technology. Additionally, it is broadening its reach into 3D visualization with its CSpace platform, exemplifying its dedication to transformative advancements across diverse industries.
Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, The Coretec Group emphasizes sustainable growth through innovative technologies, addressing the evolving demands of...
